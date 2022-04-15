Accretion Disk MHD Winds: A Rosetta Stone of the AGN Morphology and SEDs

Analyses of the spectroscopic properties of AGN Warm Absorbers (WAs) indicate that their mass flux increases with distance from the accreting black hole (BH), a property most simply interpreted with WAs being MHD winds launched across the entire domain of an accretion disk over a range that spans 5-6 decades in radius. As a consequence, the mass accretion rate of the underlying accretion disk must decrease with distance from the BH. This implies that interior to some transition radius, r t , the local accretion rate becomes smaller than α2 (α is the disk viscosity parameter). As such, for r < r t the disk converts to a hot RIAF responsible for the high energy (X-ray) AGN emission (which now becomes an integral part of the global accretion budget rather than that of a corona of ad hoc luminosity), with the UV-O emission restricted to radii r > r t , while the AGN tori being the wind segment launched at the disk’s outer edge. It is shown that this proposal reproduces the broad AGN SED properties (and also at least some of the GBHB properties) in terms of a single parameter the dimensionless disk accretion rate, either at its inner or outer edges, providing a highly economical view of accretion powered sources.