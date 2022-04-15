NuSTAR Observations of a Prototypical HotDOG at an Accessible Redshift

I will report on recent NuSTAR observations of the highly obscured AGN W1904+4853 at z=0.415, selected by the WISE mission. Its UV-to-IR spectral energy distribution, optical spectrum, luminosity, and Eddington ratio all resemble the properties of the hyperluminous Hot, Dust Obscured Galaxy (HotDOG) population, which are almost exclusively at high redshift (z~2). However, the low redshift of W1904+4853 makes it accessible to detailed study. This important population is likely caught in the AGN fast blow-out phase.