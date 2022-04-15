The NuSTAR survey of the JWST NEP field: 4 years of AGN monitoring in the hard X-ray band

The James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) Deep Time-Domain Field (DTDF) in the North Ecliptic Pole (NEP) area is a GTO target allocated ~47 JWST hours after its launch in Dec. 2021. The JWST-NEP DTDF has became deep and comprehensive multiwavelength survey in the past few years from radio to X-rays. In NuSTAR cycle 5 and 6 we obtained 1.5 Ms of NuSTAR time to perform a multi-year, long-term monitoring of this field to study the AGN variability in the hard X-rays. In this poster, we present the almost complete observations and results of this program.