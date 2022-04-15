Characterization of NGC 7479’s torus variability

Active galactic nuclei (AGN) are powered by accreting supermassive black holes, surrounded by a torus of obscuring material. Recent studies have shown how the torus structure, formerly thought to be homogeneous, appears to be ‘patchy’: the detection of variability in the line of sight column density, in fact, matches the description of an obscurer with a more complex structure made of clouds with different density. In this work we perform a multiepoch analysis of Seyfert 2 galaxy NGC 7479’s X-ray spectra in order to estimate its torus properties, such as the average column density and the covering factor. We also estimate how the line-of-sight column density changes with time. This leads us to discuss how NGC 7479 is a changing look AGN candidate and to show its potential for the characterization of torus properties. In addition, using the X-ray luminosity of the source, an estimation of its Eddington factor is performed.