The X-ray Spectral Energy Distributions of Nearby Starburst Galaxies: Implications for the High Redshift Universe

The emergent X-ray emission from star-forming galaxies in the early Universe has been proposed as an important source of heating for the intergalactic medium. However, since we cannot directly measure the intrinsic X-ray spectral energy distributions (SEDs) of galaxies from this epoch we must rely on nearby galaxies as proxies to understand the relative importance of different high energy processes to the emergent SED. To this end, we will present new constraints on the shape and component parts of the starburst galaxy X-ray SED from a sample of 20 nearby (D < 50 Mpc) starburst galaxies spanning a range of metallicities with archival Chandra and XMM-Newton coverage. Using a Bayesian framework, we constrain the preferred model for the starburst galaxy X-ray SED, as well as the probability distributions for the intrinsic physical parameters of the model, and their scalings with host galaxy metallicity and star formation rate. We will discuss the implications of these results for the importance of X-ray emission from star-forming galaxies at high redshift, as well as the application of the spectral fitting and analysis techniques to future X-ray missions.