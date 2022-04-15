Two-Temperature Model for X-Ray Emission Towards NPS and SPS

We present preliminary results demonstrating an improved model for X-ray emission from the North Polar Spur (NPS) and South Polar Spur (SPS). The typical model used to fit the X-ray emission from these features shows excessively high emission near 0.8–1.0 keV. Using Suzaku observations we find with high confidence that the emission is better modeled using two thermal components; a warm-hot phase near the Galaxy’s virial temperature kT ≈ 0.2 keV and a hot phase at super-virial temperatures ranging between kT ≈ 0.4–1.1 keV. We also see super-solar abundance ratios of Fe, Mg, N, and Ne. Our new model provides a useful foundation for the upcoming XRISM mission.