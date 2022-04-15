Skip to main content
SearchLoginLogin or Signup
Abstract
Published on Apr 01, 2022

Electron Re-acceleration via Ion Cyclotron Waves in the Intracluster Medium

Presentation #107.25 in the session “ISM/Galaxies/Clusters (Poster)”.

by Aaron Tran and Lorenzo Sironi
Published onApr 01, 2022
Electron Re-acceleration via Ion Cyclotron Waves in the Intracluster Medium

The intracluster medium (ICM) is expected to host a diffuse, long-lived population of “fossil” cosmic-ray electrons (CRe). Fossil CRe have MeV–GeV energies, too low to emit MHz-GHz radio synchrotron, but a 10–1000x gain in energy can re-accelerate fossil CRe to radio-emitting energies. We propose a mechanism for CRe re-acceleration via scattering from ICM plasma waves. The ICM, a high-beta plasma, sprouts mirror, firehose, and ion cyclotron waves in response to compression or expansion. These waves may transfer energy directly from large-scale ICM motions to fossil CRe, bypassing the scale-by-scale turbulent cascade. We study fossil CRe scattering off ion cyclotron waves generated by a compressing plasma using fully kinetic particle-in-cell (PIC) simulations with test-particle CRe. We present results of 1D simulations that allow ion cyclotron and exclude mirror wave growth. We find that most energy gain comes from magnetic pumping via pitch-angle scattering in gyroresonant regions of CRe phase space, whereas Fermi II-like wave damping is subdominant. We also discuss the scaling from simulation to real parameters and present preliminary results on scattering from both mirror and ion cyclotron waves in 2D.

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
Comments
0
comment
No comments here
Bulletin of the AAS
Bulletin of the AAS
Published with