Simulations of Large-Scale Cold Fronts and Subcluster Interactions in the Perseus Cluster

The Perseus Cluster is a well-studied system in the X-rays, presenting spiral-shaped cold fronts which extend to large radii. These features are believed to be caused by the sloshing movement of the gas after the passage of a subcluster. We present simulations of the formation of sloshing cold fronts in Perseus using the AREPO magnetohydrodynamics code, with the aim of reproducing the positions of the observed fronts. Our simulations explore a range of initial conditions, including different subcluster masses and impact parameters. We will show how these parameters affect various aspects of the cold fronts, including the time it takes for the first fronts formed to reach large radii, as well as the number and positions of the fronts. We also explore the properties of the subclusters which efficiently form cold fronts, including how long it takes for a subcluster to be stripped of its gas, as well as its orbital trajectory.