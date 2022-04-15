AGN feedback in Planck selected clusters

Observations from state-of-the-art facilities have revolutionized our view of the inter-relation between intracluster medium (ICM), optical emission-line gas, and galaxies clusters. However, the details of how the feedback from active galactic nuclei (AGN) operates on the hot atmospheres of clusters are still not fully understood. In this talk, I will present a statistical study of X-ray cavities in Planck-selected clusters using Chandra observations, with the aim of providing further insight into how AGN feedback operates on clusters. The Planck cluster sample is an all-sky mass-selected nearly unbiased sample of galaxy clusters at moderate redshift (z<0.5), which could reflect the entire AGN feedback cycle at the centers of galaxy clusters, making it an ideal sample also to study this mechanism. We find that the AGN heating traced by the power of the X-ray cavities alone is able to balance the radiative losses of the ICM in our sample. Furthermore, the observations hint at how the dynamical state of the clusters could influence the ICM, producing more asymmetric cavities. We noticed that clusters with cavities also display optical emitting line gas. By examining archival MUSE observations, we found that the optical emitting line gas is preferentially located behind or around the X-ray bubbles, indicating the important role of the AGN feedback on the condensation of cold gas in galaxy clusters. However, a few optical line emitting systems lack X-ray cavities, suggesting either different heating mechanisms such as sloshing or merger, or different timescales for dissipation of the X-ray cavities and the cold gas.