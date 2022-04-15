Tracing baryons in the cosmic web filaments with eROSITA

At high redshifts, the baryonic content of the universe as probed by the Lyman-alpha emissions and primordial Big Bang Nucleosynthesis studies are consistent with the Cosmic Microwave Background results. However, observational studies at low-redshifts reveal that 30-40% of the primordial baryons are undetected. Simulations predict that 30-40% of the missing baryons are present in the Warm-Hot Inter-Galactic Medium (WHIM) at temperatures between 105-107 K. With the advent of the eROSITA all-sky survey, it has become possible to detect baryons in the WHIM at soft X-ray wavelengths by stacking cosmic filaments. I will present our preliminary results on detecting X-ray emission from WHIM using the optically selected cosmic filament catalogue from the Sloan Digital Sky Survey (SDSS) at redshifts z<0.7. When finalised, our analysis will shed light on the X-ray emissions from WHIM; it will also provide us with a constraint on the upper limit of the baryon fraction in the WHIM.