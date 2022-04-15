Skip to main content
Abstract
Published on Apr 01, 2022

Tracing baryons in the cosmic web filaments with eROSITA

Presentation #107.40 in the session “ISM/Galaxies/Clusters (Poster)”.

by Soumya Shreeram, Esra Bulbul, Vittorio Ghirardini, Ang Liu, Yunus Emre Bahar, Kirpal Nandra, Jeremy Sanders, Marcus Brüggen, and Andrea Merloni
At high redshifts, the baryonic content of the universe as probed by the Lyman-alpha emissions and primordial Big Bang Nucleosynthesis studies are consistent with the Cosmic Microwave Background results. However, observational studies at low-redshifts reveal that 30-40% of the primordial baryons are undetected. Simulations predict that 30-40% of the missing baryons are present in the Warm-Hot Inter-Galactic Medium (WHIM) at temperatures between 105-107 K. With the advent of the eROSITA all-sky survey, it has become possible to detect baryons in the WHIM at soft X-ray wavelengths by stacking cosmic filaments. I will present our preliminary results on detecting X-ray emission from WHIM using the optically selected cosmic filament catalogue from the Sloan Digital Sky Survey (SDSS) at redshifts z<0.7. When finalised, our analysis will shed light on the X-ray emissions from WHIM; it will also provide us with a constraint on the upper limit of the baryon fraction in the WHIM.

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
