Presentation #108.02 in the session “Missions and Instruments (Poster)”.

by Andrew Ptak and AXIS Probe Team
The Advanced X-ray Imaging Satellite

The Advanced X-ray Imaging Satellite (AXIS), is a Probe-Class mission concept that builds on the legacy of Chandra and Swift. With high spatial resolution, large collecting area, and rapid response to transients, AXIS will be 50 times more sensitive than Chandra to extended sources, and 100 times more sensitive than Swift for time-domain science. The NASA probe study report is available at https://baas.aas.org/pub/2020n7i107/release/1. Also more information is at the AXIS website at https://axis.astro.umd.edu/.

Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
