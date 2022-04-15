Performance Verification Targets for XRISM: Galactic Compact

The X-Ray Imaging and Spectroscopy Mission (XRISM), an international collaboration led by JAXA and involving major participation from NASA and ESA, will employ an advanced X-ray observatory with capabilities to carry out a science program to address some of the important questions of present-day astrophysics. XRISM is essentially a rebuild of the the Hitomi (Astro-H) spacecraft that was lost due to an operational mishap early in the mission in 2016, but only employs two of the original four instruments on Hitomi. The Resolve Soft X-ray Spectrometer is being developed jointly by a team led by NASA/GSFC and institutions in Japan under the direction of JAXA’s Institute of Space and Astronautical Science. It is a high-resolution, non-dispersive X-ray spectrometer operating between 0.3-12 keV. It is the core instrument on XRISM, providing a high-resolution spectroscopic capability (~ 5 eV) for the mission and covering the energy band where all astrophysically abundant elements have characteristic emission lines that can be used for a wide range of spectral studies of matter under extreme conditions.

With a target mission launch date of Japanese Fiscal Year 2022 (April 2022 – March 2023), the time to prepare for the coming era of high-resolution X-ray spectroscopy is now. The goal of this poster session will be to share the targets that have been selected for the Performance Verification (PV) phase of the mission, a six-month phase following checkout and calibration during which scientifically interesting targets will be observed by the XRISM Science Team. We will discuss the various science themes that will be addressed by the observations of these targets.

In preparation for the XRISM Guest Scientist Program, which will allow scientists who are not members of the XRISM Science Team to apply to join specific PV-phase targets, this poster will provide a list of the PV targets under the “Galactic Compact” category. A brief description of the planned observations and the anticipated science results will also be presented.