Published on Apr 01, 2022

The Performance Characteristics of the NRL2 ASIC Designed for the Compton Spectrometer and Imager Small Explorer (COSI-SMEX) Telescope

Presentation #108.31 in the session Missions and Instruments (Poster).

by Jarred Roberts, Eric Wulf, Gianluigi De Geronimo, Jacqueline Beechert, Steven Boggs, Theresa Brandt, Hadar Lazar, Alexander Lowell, Clio Sleator, John Tomsick, and Andreas Zoglauer
Gamma-ray astrophysics is now a mature science that is motivating significant technological developments in radiation detectors and mixed-signal processing. Advancing the science capabilities of gamma-ray instruments often motivates the push for higher channel density while maintaining low-power, low-noise, front-end electronics. In this regard, the Compton Spectrometer and Imager (COSI), an all-sky surveying MeV gamma-ray Compton telescope selected as a Small Explorers mission (SMEX) that is scheduled for launch in 2025, has implemented the use of application-specific integrated circuits (ASICs) in order to meet the performance demands and science requirements of the telescope. The NRL2 (Naval Research Laboratory 2) is a recently developed 32-channel front-end ASIC that features low-power, low-noise charge preamplification, with 4 configurable gain settings, dual fixed fast and configurable slow shapers per channel for optimized timing and energy resolution, trimmable per-channel discrimination, time-to-analog conversion, and peak detect output. The NRL2 has been instrumented with a high-purity germanium (HPGe) dual-sided strip detector where the detector and ASIC performance have been highly characterized. We present an overview of the readout electronics developed for the COSI-SMEX mission, we report the energy resolution capabilities of this system to be 2.4 keV FWHM at 59.54 keV with a gain setting of 18.4 mV/fC and a peaking time of 2 μs, and discuss preliminary results of our currently ongoing research.

Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
