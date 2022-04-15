Skip to main content
Abstract
Published on Apr 01, 2022

Characterizing the Speedster-EXD 550 X-ray Hybrid CMOS Detectors for the BlackCAT CubeSat

Presentation #108.39 in the session “Missions and Instruments (Poster)”.

by Daniel LaRocca, Abraham Falcone, Joseph Colosimo, Mitchell Wages, David Burrows, Tyler Anderson, Cole Armstrong, Logan Baker, Zachary Catlin, Seth Culbertson, Derek Fox, Gooderham McCormick, and David Palmer
We report on the development of the Teledyne Imaging Systems X-ray hybrid CMOS detectors (HCD) that are capable of event-triggered read-out. HCDs have advantages over traditionally used CCDs including faster read-out times, reduced susceptibility to radiation damage, and lower power consumption. The Speedster-EXD has 40 μm pixel pitch and in-pixel circuitry that includes correlated double sampling to reduce signal readout chain noise, a CTIA amplifier to eliminate interpixel capacitance, and a comparator to flag X-ray events for read-out. The in-pixel comparator enables the detector to read out only those pixels associated with X-ray events, which allows the Speedsters to resolve event timing to as fine as 100 μs. The Speedster-EXD technology has been previously proven using 64×64 pixel prototypes and is now expanded to 550×550 pixel detectors. We have chosen to use four Speedster-EXD 550s as the focal plane array for the upcoming BlackCAT 6U CubeSat mission. The Speedster-EXD is also an excellent candidate for future X-ray missions requiring large format silicon imagers with high throughput and fast frame rates. Here we report on the latest Speedster-EXD 550 optimization, characterization, and performance, with emphasis on their use in the focal plane of BlackCAT.

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
Comments
