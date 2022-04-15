Skip to main content
Abstract
Published on Apr 01, 2022

AMEGO-X bridges the MeV gap for multimessenger astrophysics

Presentation #108.49 in the session “Missions and Instruments (Poster)”.

by Marco Ajello and AMEGO-X
How do gamma-ray bursts produce and accelerate relativistic jets? Which sources accelerate cosmic rays in the Galaxy? How do massive black holes accelerate cosmic rays and produce neutrinos? These are the questions that are driving the new mission concept of AMEGO-X. The All-sky Medium Energy Gamma-ray Observatory eXplorer (or AMEGO-X), is a Compton-pair telescope proposed to the 2021 NASA MIDEX Announcement of Opportunity. It will operate between ~25 keV and ~1 GeV with unprecedented continuum sensitivities, with the main goal being to answer critical questions in multimessenger astrophysics only achievable in the poorly explored MeV band.

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
Bulletin of the AAS
