AMEGO-X Localization of Short GRBs

The All-Sky Medium Energy Gamma-ray Observatory eXplorer (AMEGO-X) is a prospective MeV mission. It will be sensitive to photons in the energy range ~25 keV to ~1 GeV for transient sources and ~100 keV to ~1 GeV for continuum sources. Compared to its predecessor COMPTEL, it will offer over an order of magnitude improvement in sensitivity. One of the primary sources of interest for AMEGO-X will be short gamma-ray bursts (SGRBs), which are multi-messenger sources, generating both electromagnetic radiation and gravitational waves. An important aspect of the AMEGO-X instrument will be its ability to quickly localize SGRBs, as this enables the identification and follow-up observations of the potential kilonova. We use MEGAlib to characterize the localization accuracy of AMEGO-X for SGRBs. Additionally, we run simulations to determine the SGRB rates. These results are compared to the performance of Swift-BAT, Starburst, and Gamma-ray Burst Monitor (GBM). In this talk I will summarize the results and discuss the important role that AMEGO-X will play in multi-messenger astronomy.