AMEGO-X Instrument Design and Predicted Performance

The All-sky Medium Energy Gamma-ray Observatory eXplorer (AMEGO-X) is a MIDEX concept submitted to the 2021 call that will provide essential contributions to multimessenger astrophysics. AMEGO-X operates both as a Compton and pair-production telescope to achieve unprecedented sensitivity between 100 keV and 1 GeV. The instrument is comprised of three detector subsystems: a silicon monolithic active pixel sensor Tracker and a horoscopic CsI Calorimeter together detect and characterize gamma-rays. The Tracker and Calorimeter are surrounded by a plastic scintillator Anti-Coincidence Detector to veto the charged-particle background. In this presentation we will give an overview of the instrument design and detail the expected performance.