Improving the transient sensitivity of AMEGO-X using single-site events

AMEGO-X is a proposed Compton/pair telescope which will image and survey the medium-energy gamma-ray sky between 100 keV and 1 GeV. It is designed to detect and characterize gamma-ray emission from multi-messenger sources. On short time scales (<100s), including information from single-site events (photoelectric effect interactions) significantly increases AMEGO-X’s sensitivity and lowers its energy threshold down to 25 keV. In this presentation, we will present AMEGO-X’s sensitivity to transient events such as gamma-ray bursts and magnetar giant flares, and discuss the improvements due to the inclusion of single-site events. We will also discuss AMEGO-X’s ability to localize transient sources and alert the community for follow-up observations.