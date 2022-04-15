Skip to main content
Published on Apr 01, 2022

Improving the transient sensitivity of AMEGO-X using single-site events

Presentation #108.52 in the session “Missions and Instruments (Poster)”.

by Henrike Fleischhack
AMEGO-X is a proposed Compton/pair telescope which will image and survey the medium-energy gamma-ray sky between 100 keV and 1 GeV. It is designed to detect and characterize gamma-ray emission from multi-messenger sources. On short time scales (<100s), including information from single-site events (photoelectric effect interactions) significantly increases AMEGO-X’s sensitivity and lowers its energy threshold down to 25 keV. In this presentation, we will present AMEGO-X’s sensitivity to transient events such as gamma-ray bursts and magnetar giant flares, and discuss the improvements due to the inclusion of single-site events. We will also discuss AMEGO-X’s ability to localize transient sources and alert the community for follow-up observations.

Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
