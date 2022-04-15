Skip to main content
Abstract
Published on Apr 01, 2022

Radio Searches of Fermi Unassociated Gamma-Ray Sources

Presentation #108.64 in the session “Missions and Instruments (Poster)”.

by Seth Bruzewski
The upcoming release of the 12-year Fermi-LAT point source catalog (4FGL-DR3) includes a variety of new unassociated gamma-ray sources, adding to the already extensive list of high-energy astrophysical objects which have no known counterpart in any other wavelength regime. Here we present our ongoing efforts toward providing associations and identifications for sources in this upcoming catalog. This includes blind searches using multiple radio catalogs, as well as targeted searches in particular fields of interest. We also highlight early results from deep integration observations of selected fields with the aim of uncovering faint pulsar and high-z quasar association candidates.

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
