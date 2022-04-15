The NEP Hard X-ray survey with ART-XC

The Astronomical Roentgen Telescope X-ray Concentrator (ART-XC) instrument onboard the Spectrum Röntgen Gamma (SRG) mission began the 4-year all-sky hard X-ray survey since December 2019 and has already completed four scans of the sky. The observations of the ecliptic pole regions will reach exceptional depth thanks to the survey design of overlapping exposure in these regions. We will discuss the progress of the ART-XC survey in the North Ecliptic Pole (NEP) region so far, including the status of the data reduction and analysis pipeline as well as the survey results.