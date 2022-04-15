Kilonova constraints from the LIGO/Virgo O3 run

Multi-messenger studies of binary mergers involving gravitational wave (GW) and electromagnetic (EM) signals, provide us with a unique tool to probe the most energetic phenomena in the universe. The discovery of the first GW signal coming from a binary neutron star merger GW170817 associated with a bright EM counterpart allowed for the first detailed study of a kilonova event and confirmed their important contribution to the production of heavy elements. We performed an extensive follow-up campaign during the O3 run of the Advanced LIGO and Advanced Virgo detectors using optical ground based facilities that include the Deca-Degree Optical Transient wide field Imager (DDOTI), the Lowell Discovery Telescope (LDT), the Reionization and Transients InfraRed (RATIR) and the Gran Telescopio de Canarias (GTC).These observations allowed us to constrain the physical parameters (ejecta mass and velocity) related to the kilonova emission of GW events, including the neutron star–black hole (NSBH) merger GW200115 and the mass-gap merger GW190814. We discuss future prospects for the detection of kilonovae of well-localized GW events in O4 and beyond.