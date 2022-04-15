Skip to main content
SearchLoginLogin or Signup
Abstract
Published on Apr 01, 2022

NICER Pulsation Search and Spectroscopy of the Original Black Widow Pulsar, PSR B1957+20

Presentation #110.04 in the session “Stellar/Compact (Poster)”.

by Mason Ng, Paul Ray, Deepto Chakrabarty, Zaven Arzoumanian, Lucas Guillemot, and Ismael Cognard
Published onApr 01, 2022
NICER Pulsation Search and Spectroscopy of the Original Black Widow Pulsar, PSR B1957+20

We report on a search for X-ray pulsations from the original black widow pulsar PSR B1957+20 using 300 ks of NICER observations from 2017 and 2020. We folded the NICER data in the 0.3-10 keV range using a contemporaneous radio timing ephemeris for the 1.6 ms pulsar derived from 9 years of observations with the Nançay Radio Telescope. No X-ray pulsations were detected. We discuss the implications of our non-detection in the context of a previously reported 4-sigma detection of 0.5-4.5 keV X-ray pulsations from a XMM-Newton observation in 2004 with a pulsed fraction of ~30 percent. We will also discuss a search for spectral variability at different orbital phases, corresponding to emission from the intrabinary shock and non-shock regions.

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
Comments
0
comment
No comments here
Bulletin of the AAS
Bulletin of the AAS
Published with