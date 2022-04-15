The Proper Motion of the Pulsar J1124-59 in the Galactic Supernova Remnant G292.0+1.8

We present the first direct measurement of the proper motion of pulsar J1124-59 in the young, oxygen-rich supernova remnant G292.0+1.8. Using deep Chandra ACIS-I observations from 2006 and 2016, we measure a positional change of 0.21 ± 0.025 arcsec over the ~10 year baseline, or ~ 0.02 arcsec/yr. At a distance of 6.2 ± 0.9 pc, this corresponds to a kick velocity in the plane of the sky of 612 ± 152 km/s. We compare this direct measurement against the velocity inferred from estimates based on the center of mass of the ejecta. Additionally, we use this new proper motion measurement to compare the motion of the neutron star to the center of expansion of the optically emitting ejecta. We derive an age estimate for the supernova remnant of ≳ 2000 years. The high measured kick velocity is in line with recent studies of high proper motion neutron stars in other Galactic supernova remnants, and consistent with a hydrodynamic origin to the neutron star kick.