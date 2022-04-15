High Resolution Spectroscopy of the Unusual Spectral Feature in the Central Compact Object PSR J0821-4300

We present Chandra LETG high-resolution X-ray spectroscopy of the unusual line feature seen in the blackbody emission from the central compact object (CCO) in supernova remnant (SNR) Puppis~A. This feature is likely associated with one of the antipodal hot-spots on the NS surface and may provide the first detection of atomic photospheric absorption lines, allowing a model independent, direct measurement of the mass-radius relation, a strong constrain on the equation of state of nuclear matter. If generated by cyclotron resonance scattering or possibly from accretion of supernova debris, the line emission may provide a localized measurement of the magnetic field, important for reconciling the observed bright surface hot-spots unprecedented for a neutron star with such a weak (2.8E-10 G) dipole magnetic field.