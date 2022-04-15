Multi-frequency observations of the PWN of Cannonball Pulsar PSR J0002+6216

We have made X-ray and radio observations of a newly discovered supersonic pulsar PSR J0002+6216, which presents a simple geometry to study the morphology of the bow shock region, and to look for evidence of in-situ particle acceleration and synchrotron cooling along the tail of the bow shock. The X-ray data were taken using Chandra and provides marginal evidence for the evolution of the PWN emission along the tail, with spectral slope changes consistent with synchrotron cooling. We will also show the presence of an extended bow shock and tail region in radio continuum images, imaged using combined broad-band radio data, taken in B and C configurations of the VLA. The high-resolution, long-baseline data reveal asymmetric, resolved structure around the pulsar, in the bow shock region. The radio images also show disruption of the extended tail produced by the supersonic motion of the pulsar, which points towards the anomalous feature of the ISM or the role magnetic field. Based on our spectral index maps obtained within the 4-12 GHz band, the PWN shows some unusual features including an unresolved flat-spectrum component and evidence for absorption along the tail of the PWN.