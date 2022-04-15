The Nature of X-rays from Young Stellar Objects in the Orion Nebula Cluster — A Chandra HETG Legacy Project

The Orion Nebula Cluster (ONC) is an ideal astrophysical laboratory to study very young (< 0.5–2 Myr) stars. Being the nearest site of massive star formation and hosting a young high-mass near ZAMS stellar population, the core of the ONC is ideal for detailed spectroscopic studies of young embedded cluster stars. In 2003 the Chandra Orion Ultradeep Project (COUP) established global X-ray properties of the stellar propulations with the ONC setting a true milestone in the X-ray studies of star forming regions. In Chandra Cycle 21 a Very Large Project (VLP) to observe the core of the ONC was carried out to boost the exposure with the Chandra High Energy Grating Spectrometer to 2.2 Msec. This now allows to harvest more than three dozen high resolution X-ray spectra from young massive, intermediate mass, and low mass stars to determine line widths, line ratios, and abundances in the core of the ONC. Here we highlight ongoing science projects within this Chandra VLP HETG Legacy Project. Featured are longterm variability studies of young cluster stars, high brilliance X-ray line spectra of the brightest Orion Trapezium stars as well several young classical T Tauri stars that have been processed so far. Highlighted are also higher order spectra which have spectral resolving powers of 1500 to 500 from Mg to Ca providing us with a glimpse of what to expect from near future missions such as XRISM and Athena.