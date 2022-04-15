Skip to main content
Published on Apr 01, 2022

The Neutron Star in Puppis A: Atomic Photospheric Spectroscopy at Last?

Presentation #110.106 in the session “Stellar/Compact (Poster)”.

by Frits Paerels, John John Groger, David Helfand, Slavko Bogdanov, Eric Gotthelf, Jules Halpern, Ivan Hubeny, and Thierry Lanz
Published onApr 01, 2022
We have accumulated 400 ksec of exposure time with the Chandra Low Energy Transmission Grating Spectrometer on the neutron star in the supernova remnant Puppis A. We clearly detect photospheric radiation from a ~ 2 million degree star. We anticipate that the spectrum will have sufficient sensitivity for us to detect atomic absorption features from highly ionized mid-Z atoms, which may be present at the surface of the star. We discuss the data and our preliminary spectroscopic analysis.

Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
