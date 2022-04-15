Skip to main content
The Photospheric X-ray Spectrum of the Neutron Star in Puppis A

Presentation #110.107 in the session “Stellar/Compact (Poster)”.

by John Groger, Frits Paerels, Eric Gotthelf, Jules Halpern, David Helfand, Slavko Bogdanov, Ivan Hubeny, and Thierry Lanz
We have collected 352.6 ksec (as of September 7, 2021) of a 400 ksec Chandra observation of the central compact object PSR J0821-4300 in the supernova remnant Puppis A using the Low Energy Transmission Grating Spectrometer. We have clearly detected photospheric radiation from the neutron star with a temperature of approximately 2 million degrees. We anticipate that we will have the sensitivity to detect absorption features from highly-ionized metals that may be present at the surface of the star. In this poster, we discuss our preliminary analysis of the spectral data.

