The Photospheric X-ray Spectrum of the Neutron Star in Puppis A

We have collected 352.6 ksec (as of September 7, 2021) of a 400 ksec Chandra observation of the central compact object PSR J0821-4300 in the supernova remnant Puppis A using the Low Energy Transmission Grating Spectrometer. We have clearly detected photospheric radiation from the neutron star with a temperature of approximately 2 million degrees. We anticipate that we will have the sensitivity to detect absorption features from highly-ionized metals that may be present at the surface of the star. In this poster, we discuss our preliminary analysis of the spectral data.