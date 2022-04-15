Nustar’s view on the transient type B QPO of MAXI J1348-630

We present the analysis of the Type B Quasi Periodic Oscillation (QPO) of the black hole transient MAXI J1348-630 with NuSTAR (3-79 keV). During a NuSTAR observations on the 02-11-2019 of ~40ks we detected a transient QPO switching on and off within the lighcurve. In particular, we detect the QPO in only 3 orbits out of total 10. The lack of broadband noise in the power spectral density identifies the QPO as a type B. We characterise the energy dependence of the oscillation, extending to 79 keV the past NICER (0.5-10 keV) rms spectra. Finally, we also investigated the spectral differences between the states with and without a QPO. Despite the interesting presence of an absorption line at 7.2 keV, we do not detect any significant difference between the two states.