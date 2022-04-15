Chandra observations of the pulsar candidate 4FGL J1015.5-6030

Although most gamma-ray pulsars are discovered by detecting their pulsations with Fermi LAT, in some cases it is the follow-up observations at lower energies that lead to the pulsar discovery. 4FGL J1015.5-6030 was an unidentified Fermi-LAT source that showed bright extended X-ray emission and pulsar-like X-ray and GeV spectra. Here we report on new Chandra and XMM-Newton observations of the source that have allowed us to more accurately measure the point-source spectrum and to resolve the pulsar wind nebula (PWN). The PWN shows an asymmetric structure on large scales and a likely toroidal component on small scales. We will also detail our efforts to find the source’s spin period at X-ray and GeV energies.