Abstract
Published on Apr 01, 2022

Chandra observations of the pulsar candidate 4FGL J1015.5-6030

Presentation #110.11 in the session “Stellar/Compact (Poster)”.

by Jeremy Hare, Oleg Kargaltsev, George Younes, Igor Volkov, and Blagoy Rangelov
Published onApr 01, 2022
Although most gamma-ray pulsars are discovered by detecting their pulsations with Fermi LAT, in some cases it is the follow-up observations at lower energies that lead to the pulsar discovery. 4FGL J1015.5-6030 was an unidentified Fermi-LAT source that showed bright extended X-ray emission and pulsar-like X-ray and GeV spectra. Here we report on new Chandra and XMM-Newton observations of the source that have allowed us to more accurately measure the point-source spectrum and to resolve the pulsar wind nebula (PWN). The PWN shows an asymmetric structure on large scales and a likely toroidal component on small scales. We will also detail our efforts to find the source’s spin period at X-ray and GeV energies.

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
