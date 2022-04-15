The Wiki Catalog of High-Mass X-Ray Binaries

We present a publicly-editable Wiki catalog that collects the key parameters and bibliography of ~200 high-mass X-ray binaries (HMXBs) known in the Milky Way. The last catalog of HMXB parameters was published around 15 years ago (Liu et al. 2006). Since then, the known HMXB population in the Milky Way has doubled thanks to X-ray surveys, and its parameter space has been enlarged thanks to follow-up observations. Catalog parameters include the best known coordinates, and when available in the literature, the spectral class of the companion star, spin frequency and magnetic field strength of the neutron star, orbital period and eccentricity of the binary, and distance to the system (many of which are derived from parallax measurements with the Gaia telescope). The catalog will help statistical studies of the HMXB population in the Milky Way, and can be expanded to include HMXB populations in nearby galaxies.