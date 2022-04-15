Skip to main content
Low kick velocities among HMXBs in the SMC confirmed with the spatial correlation function

by Arash Bodaghee, Vallia Antoniou, Andreas Zezas, John Tomsick, Zachary Jordan, Brenton Jackson, Ryan Agnew, Eric Frechette, Ann Hornschemeier, and Jerome Rodriguez
We present the first two-point cross-correlation function between 115 high-mass X-ray binaries (HMXBs) in the Small Magellanic Cloud (SMC) and their likely birthplaces represented by 283 OB Associations (OBAs). A significant correlation (15 sigma) is found for the HMXB and OBA populations when compared with a randomized catalog in which the OBAs are distributed uniformly over the SMC. A less significant correlation (4 sigma) is found for a randomized catalog of OBAs built with a bootstrap method. However, no correlation is detected when the randomized catalogs assume the form of a Gaussian ellipsoid or a distribution that reflects the star-formation history from 40 Myr ago. Based on their observed distributions and assuming a range of migration timescales, we estimate that the average value of the kick velocity inherited by an HMXB during the formation of its compact object is 2–34 km/s. This is considerably less than the value obtained for their counterparts in the Milky Way hinting that the galactic environment affecting stellar evolution plays a role in setting the average kick velocity of HMXBs.

