Neutron Star Crustal Deformation Limits for Next-Generation Gravitational-Wave Detectors

Spinning neutron stars with crustal deformities are a potential source of gravitational waves for the LIGO-Virgo-KAGRA network. Searches for such continuous-wave sources have placed ever-more stringent upper limits on the allowed mass-quadrupole moment for a number of Galactic neutron stars. From these upper limits, the fiducial crust ellipticity can be constrained assuming a single fiducial moment-of-inertia. A handful of macroscopic neutron-star properties may obey equation-of-state-insensitive relations, such that recent observational constraints on the tidal deformability or radius can be used to infer other neutron-star properties. In this work, we use observational constraints and equation-of-state insensitive relations to infer the moment of inertia for neutron stars with strain upper limits. We then obtain physical and more stringent estimates for the corresponding crust ellipticity, deformation size, and spin-down limits for each neutron star. We also estimate how these upper limits improve with future gravitational-wave detectors.