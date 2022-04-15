Skip to main content
Low-Frequency QPOs as Coronal Normal Modes

Presentation #110.35 in the session “Stellar/Compact (Poster)”.

by Vanessa López-Barquero, Christopher Reynolds, and Andrew Fabian
Low-frequency quasi-periodic oscillations (LFQPOs) are frequently present in the X-ray flux of black hole binaries. They appear in the power spectrum as coherent peaks. Their centroid frequencies are in the range of 0.01-10 Hz. Even though they have been identified in various sources and are readily measurable, the exact nature of their origin still eludes us. Thus far, no models have provided a comprehensive or satisfactory explanation for them. In this work, we propose that the origin of these low-frequency QPOs is related to the corona. Specifically, that the LFQPOs are coronal normal modes. These resonant modes associated with the corona can create the X-ray modulation detected as a QPO. This model can seamlessly incorporate the observed variation in QPO frequencies and reverberation lags as a change in the dimensions of the resonant region. Furthermore, here, the disappearance of the QPO can be interpreted as a break of the confined resonant conditions. Another instrumental consequence of this model is that it can shed light on the elusive physical properties of the corona itself.

Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
