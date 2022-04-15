Understanding the non-linearity of Quasi-Periodic Oscillations through dynamical transitions

Quasi-periodic oscillations (QPOs) observed from X-ray binaries are a signature of rapid X-ray variability and a powerful diagnostic tool to study the regions closest to the central compact object. The utilization of higher order timing analysis techniques (such as the bispectrum) can help break degeneracies between different QPO models and help determine the physical origin of these QPOs. Due to computational limitations, the simulation of a large number of QPO cycles to directly compare the bispectral properties of theory and observations is not currently possible. However, valuable insights can be gained by studying features of well known oscillatory models, particularly as some such oscillators have been used to reproduce quasi-periodic variability in their power spectra, similar to those seen in observations. Here, I present ongoing work on the bispectrum of known dynamical transitions, and how such transitions relate of observations of QPOs from black hole binaries.