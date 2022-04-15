Skip to main content
NICER reverberation lags in black hole low-mass X-ray binaries

Presentation #110.38 in the session “Stellar/Compact (Poster)”.

by Jingyi Wang, Erin Kara, Matteo Lucchini, Adam Ingram, Michiel Van Der Klis, Guglielmo Mastroserio, Javier García, Thomas Dauser, Riley Connors, Andrew Fabian, James Steiner, Ronald Remillard, Edward Cackett, Phil Uttley, and Diego Altamirano
Astrophysical black holes tell us about accretion and ejection physics in the strongest gravity regime in the Universe. Reverberation mapping is a tool for “resolving” those compact regions, in which X-ray light echoes off the accretion disk near the innermost stable circular orbit. The NICER Observatory has revolutionized reverberation mapping the inner accretion disks of black hole X-ray binaries in outburst, and in this talk, I will give an overview of these recent results. In particular, I will present our key finding that the reverberation lags get longer during the hard-to-soft state transition when a ballistic radio jet is launched. This may suggest an increase in the size of the X-ray emitting region, possibly due to an expanding corona. I will put these results into the context of other multi-wavelength approaches to understanding the disk-corona-jet connection in black hole transients.

