Detailed Phase Resolved Spectroscopy of the Persistent Magnetar 1RXS J170849.0-400910

The persistently emitting magnetar 1RXS J170849.0-400910 is amongst the brightest magnetars within the population, allowing for detailed spectroscopic analysis in both soft and hard X-ray bands. Phase resolved spectroscopy has revealed the dramatic variation in energy dependent pulse profiles of 1RXS J170849.0-400910. A deep NuSTAR-XMM observation of this source has furthermore provided the opportunity to conduct the most extensive phase-resolved spectroscopic investigation of any magnetar to date. I will present the results of this 100 ks NuSTAR and 50 ks XMM simultaneous observation and summarize the observed soft and hard X-ray properties. I will additionally explore how employing phase resolved spectroscopy of 1RXS J170849.0-400910 can work in conjunction with the investigations of new instruments such as IXPE.