Skip to main content
SearchLoginLogin or Signup
Abstract
Published on Apr 01, 2022

4U 1543-47: The Brightest Black Hole X-ray Binary Observed by NICER and NuSTAR Yet

Presentation #110.53 in the session “Stellar/Compact (Poster)”.

by Riley Connors, Javier Garcia, Guglielmo Mastroserio, Thomas Dauser, James Steiner, Brian Grefenstette, Fiona Harrison, and John Tomsick
Published onApr 01, 2022
4U 1543-47: The Brightest Black Hole X-ray Binary Observed by NICER and NuSTAR Yet

We report on simultaneous NICER/NuSTAR observations of the black hole X-ray binary 4U 1543-47. The source, a known black hole transient, went into outburst in June 2021, and rapidly transitioned into a bright soft spectral state with a hot accretion disk. 4U 1543-47 reached a flux of 9 Crab, approaching its Eddington luminosity, also making it the brightest black hole transient for over a decade. The outburst lasted months since rapidly reaching its peak, making this current outburst distinct in luminosity and time from previous ones. I will present a detailed analysis of the spectral and time-variability characteristics during the entire outburst. The unprecedented signal-to-noise of the spectrum reveals complex reflection characteristics that are challenging the most advanced reflection models available. In particular, there are rich emission features in the iron K region, which suggests a non-canonical illumination geometry. We measure key properties of the accretion disk, such as the gas density and ionization, as well as black hole spin.

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
Comments
0
comment
No comments here
Bulletin of the AAS
Bulletin of the AAS
Published with