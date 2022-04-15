POSYDON: A binary population synthesis code based on MESA

Theoretical studies of binary star populations often rely on binary population synthesis, a technique that generates mock populations based on our best understanding of how binary stars evolve. Current codes typically use some version of the two-decade-old legacy code SSE/BSE. While revolutionary in its day, SSE/BSE suffers from several known deficiencies, and an improved method is found wanting. In this talk I will discuss POSYDON, a next-generation binary population synthesis code built upon the binary module within the MESA stellar evolution code. I will discuss how POSYDON synthesizes binary populations, in turn resolving issues introduced by SSE/BSE, and I will present preliminary results on gravitational wave populations.