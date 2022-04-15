Expansion of the SNR 0509-67.5

We present a third epoch of Chandra observations of the Type Ia Large Magellanic Cloud Supernova remnant (SNR) 0509-67.5 from 2020. We have a 20 year baseline from the earliest Chandra observations in 2000 from which we measure the remnants expansion. The Lack of nearby bright point sources negate the absolute image alignment, however we are able to measure the average expansion of the diameter of the remnant. We find that the remnant is expanding with an average velocity of 6120 (4900–7360) km s-1. At the distance of the LMC this corresponds to an undecelerated age of 310 (230–460) yrs.