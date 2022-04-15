Skip to main content
SearchLoginLogin or Signup
Abstract
Published on Apr 01, 2022

Expansion of the SNR 0509-67.5

Presentation #110.72 in the session “Stellar/Compact (Poster)”.

by Benson Guest and Brian Williams
Published onApr 01, 2022
Expansion of the SNR 0509-67.5

We present a third epoch of Chandra observations of the Type Ia Large Magellanic Cloud Supernova remnant (SNR) 0509-67.5 from 2020. We have a 20 year baseline from the earliest Chandra observations in 2000 from which we measure the remnants expansion. The Lack of nearby bright point sources negate the absolute image alignment, however we are able to measure the average expansion of the diameter of the remnant. We find that the remnant is expanding with an average velocity of 6120 (4900–7360) km s-1. At the distance of the LMC this corresponds to an undecelerated age of 310 (230–460) yrs.

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
Comments
0
comment
No comments here
Bulletin of the AAS
Bulletin of the AAS
Published with