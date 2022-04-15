Chandra Legacy Observation of LMC N132D: First Results

We present the first results from a deep (900 ks) observation of the Large Magallenic Cloud supernova remnant N132D with the Chandra X-ray Observatory. N132D is an O-rich supernova remnant (SNR) of a 15-25 M θ progenitor and is the most X-ray luminous SNR in the Local Group (L X ~ 1038 ergs/s [0.3-10.0 keV]). The Chandra images reveal the spatial distribution of the elements Ne, Mg, Si, S, and Fe in unprecedented detail and a bright rim in the south where the shock is interacting with a molecular cloud complex. We have compared the images of the bright rim from a Chandra observation in 2006 to our new data to derive an expansion of 0.090 ± 0.017 ± 0.045 (systematic) arcsec over the 14.5 yr baseline which corresponds to a shock velocity of 1525 ± 288 ± 739 km/s. Spectral fits to narrow regions near the shock front result in an electron temperature of T e ~ 1.00 keV assuming a non-equilibrium ionization model with abundances typical of the interstellar medium in the LMC. This electron temperature implies a shock velocity of ~920 km/s assuming full electron ion equilibration. We explore whether this apparent discrepancy between the electron temperature inferred from the measured shock velocity and that inferred from the spectral fits may be explained by cooling from Coulomb collisions and adiabatic expansion within the spectral extraction region.