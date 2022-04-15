Skip to main content
Abstract
Published on Apr 01, 2022

Comparing Binary Pulsar Properties in the Field and in Globular Clusters

Presentation #110.75 in the session “Stellar/Compact (Poster)”.

by Rachel Zhang, Shi Ye, and Frederic Rasio
We review the properties of observed populations of radio pulsars in the Milky Way field and globular clusters, contrasting in particular binary properties and taking into account selection effects. Using a combination of Monte Carlo dynamical modeling for dense star clusters and population synthesis for the field, we discuss how the observations compare to theoretical expectations from binary evolution and stellar dynamics.

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
Comments
