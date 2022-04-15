A stellar-mass black hole in a supernova remnant

Neutron stars are often observed within the remnants of the core-collapse supernova explosion that created them. In contrast, no black hole has up to now been associated with a supernova remnant: some considerations even suggest that many black holes may be “born in the dark” (Mirabel & Rodrigues 2003). Here, we report on a transient X-ray binary that lies in a supernova remnant. Simulations indicate that the probability of chance coincidence is less than 0.044%. Independent observational tests demand that the accreting compact object within the X-ray binary is a black hole. The morphology of the supernova remnant and distance constraints indicate that the remnant and black hole are younger than ~ 20,000 years. The discovery of a black hole in a supernova remnant supports numerical simulations that produce a black hole and a supernova when the progenitor mass and fallback mass are high (Ugliano et al. 2012), and confirms predictions that a few remnants in the Milky Way should harbor black holes based on the demographics of remnant morphology and elemental abundances (Lopez et al. 2013).