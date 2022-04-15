Fast Spectroscopy And Spectral-Timing Mapping of Bright Black Hole X-ray Binaries with NICER

Black hole X-ray binary systems exhibit a wealth of spectral-timing variations with behavior strongly coupled to state transitions. By leveraging NICER’s large collecting area and precision timing, we perform very rapid (second and subsecond timescale) spectral analysis on the brightest outbursting black hole systems. Our analyses reveal QPO timing features in the dynamic spectral model components for several of the brightest recent black hole X-ray binary systems including MAXI J1820+070, MAXI J1535-571, and MAXI J1348-630.