The Astrophysics of Binary Radio Pulsars in the Era of CHIME

The Canadian Hydrogen Intensity Mapping Experiment (CHIME) is a recently constructed telescope with instruments built for enabling studies in low-redshift cosmology and radio-transient science. For pulsar astrophysics, the CHIME telescope tracks up to 10 different sky positions at any instant in time to observe all known radio pulsars in the Northern hemisphere within a several-week timespan. In this talk, I will overview the impact such high observing cadences have on the timing of binary radio pulsars in a wide range of extreme environments. I will present a variety of recently published and preliminary results regarding the measurement of orbital variations and their constraints on intrinsic parameters, such as the masses of neutron stars and evolving orbital geometries. The growing CHIME data set on binary pulsars, whether already known or discovered by CHIME itself, will serve as a powerful tool for probing relativistic gravitation and binary stellar evolution in the coming years.