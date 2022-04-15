Skip to main content
SearchLoginLogin or Signup
Abstract
Published on Apr 01, 2022

The Astrophysics of Binary Radio Pulsars in the Era of CHIME

Presentation #110.79 in the session “Stellar/Compact (Poster)”.

by Emmanuel Fonseca and The CHIME/Pulsar Collaboration
Published onApr 01, 2022
The Astrophysics of Binary Radio Pulsars in the Era of CHIME

The Canadian Hydrogen Intensity Mapping Experiment (CHIME) is a recently constructed telescope with instruments built for enabling studies in low-redshift cosmology and radio-transient science. For pulsar astrophysics, the CHIME telescope tracks up to 10 different sky positions at any instant in time to observe all known radio pulsars in the Northern hemisphere within a several-week timespan. In this talk, I will overview the impact such high observing cadences have on the timing of binary radio pulsars in a wide range of extreme environments. I will present a variety of recently published and preliminary results regarding the measurement of orbital variations and their constraints on intrinsic parameters, such as the masses of neutron stars and evolving orbital geometries. The growing CHIME data set on binary pulsars, whether already known or discovered by CHIME itself, will serve as a powerful tool for probing relativistic gravitation and binary stellar evolution in the coming years.

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
Comments
0
comment
No comments here
Bulletin of the AAS
Bulletin of the AAS
Published with