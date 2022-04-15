Skip to main content
SearchLoginLogin or Signup
Abstract
Published on Apr 01, 2022

Understanding the Pulsar Multipolar Field Structure through NICER and Fermi data

Presentation #110.85 in the session “Stellar/Compact (Poster)”.

by Constantinos Kalapotharakos, Zorawar Wadiasingh, Alice Harding, and Demosthenes Kazanas
Published onApr 01, 2022
Understanding the Pulsar Multipolar Field Structure through NICER and Fermi data

Modeling of the NICER X-ray waveform of the pulsar PSR J0030+0451, aimed to constrain the neutron star mass and radius, has inferred surface hot spots (i.e., the magnetic polar caps) that imply significantly non-dipolar magnetic fields. To this end, we investigate magnetic field configurations that comprise offset dipole plus quadrupole components using static vacuum field and force-free global magnetosphere models. We compute geodesics from the observer plane to the polar caps to compute the resulting X-ray light curve and we explore, through Markov chain Monte Carlo techniques, the detailed magnetic field configurations that can reproduce the observed X-ray light curve and have discovered degeneracies. Having obtained the force-free field structures, we then compute the corresponding synchronous gamma-ray light curves and we compare these to those obtained by Fermi-LAT, to provide models consistent with both the X-ray and the gamma-ray data, thereby restricting further the multipole field parameters. An essential aspect of this approach is the proper computation of the relative phase between the synchronous X- and gamma-ray light curves. The next steps and the broader implications of this study will be discussed.

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
Comments
0
comment
No comments here
Bulletin of the AAS
Bulletin of the AAS
Published with