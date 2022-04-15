Understanding the Pulsar Multipolar Field Structure through NICER and Fermi data

Modeling of the NICER X-ray waveform of the pulsar PSR J0030+0451, aimed to constrain the neutron star mass and radius, has inferred surface hot spots (i.e., the magnetic polar caps) that imply significantly non-dipolar magnetic fields. To this end, we investigate magnetic field configurations that comprise offset dipole plus quadrupole components using static vacuum field and force-free global magnetosphere models. We compute geodesics from the observer plane to the polar caps to compute the resulting X-ray light curve and we explore, through Markov chain Monte Carlo techniques, the detailed magnetic field configurations that can reproduce the observed X-ray light curve and have discovered degeneracies. Having obtained the force-free field structures, we then compute the corresponding synchronous gamma-ray light curves and we compare these to those obtained by Fermi-LAT, to provide models consistent with both the X-ray and the gamma-ray data, thereby restricting further the multipole field parameters. An essential aspect of this approach is the proper computation of the relative phase between the synchronous X- and gamma-ray light curves. The next steps and the broader implications of this study will be discussed.