Vela pulsar from hard X-ray to GeV gamma-rays: energy-resolved lightcurves and phase-resolved spectra

We present the analysis of a 200 ks NuSTAR observation of the Vela pulsar and its PWN. We extracted and analyzed the energy-resolved pulsar lightcurves and the spectra from the two prominent peaks seen in the folded pulsar lightcurve and from the off-pulse region. In addition to fitting the X-ray spectra we also performed phase-resolved analysis of >12 years of Fermi LAT data. For the first time, phase-aligned mutiwavelength (X-ray to GeV gamma-ray) spectra will be shown and compared to the predictions of pulsar magnetosphere emission models. The 0.3-70 keV CXO-NuSTAR spectrum of the PWN will also be shown and discussed.