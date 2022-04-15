Skip to main content
Abstract
Published on Apr 01, 2022

Models for the X-Ray Emission of Type Ia Supernova Remnants in Different Circumstellar Environments

Presentation #110.95 in the session “Stellar/Compact (Poster)”.

by Travis Court, Carles Badenes, Daniel Patnaude, and Shiu-Hang Lee
The exact nature of the progenitors of Type Ia supernovae remains obscure, despite the fact that the basic scenario of accretion-triggered white dwarf explosions in binary systems is well established. Some key properties of Type Ia supernova remnants, such as the radius and centroid energy of Fe Kα in the X-ray spectrum, are determined by the interaction between the ejecta and the ambient medium. We model the interaction between Chandrasekhar and sub-Chandrasekhar models for Type Ia supernova ejecta and circumstellar ejecta profiles sculpted by mass loss from SN Ia progenitors up to an age of 5000 years. We generate synthetic X-ray spectra from these supernova remnant models and compare their bulk properties at different expansion ages with X-ray observations from Chandra and Suzaku. We attempt to establish quantitative limits on the circumstellar environments in which Type Ia supernova occur to rule out potential progenitor scenarios.

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
