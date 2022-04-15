Skip to main content
Published on Apr 01, 2022

Identifying the Origins of Gamma-Ray Emission from the Cygnus Cocoon with Swift-XRT

Presentation #110.96 in the session “Stellar/Compact (Poster)”.

by David Guevel, Ke Fang, Andy Beardmore, Amy Lien, and Kim Paige
The origin of cosmic rays just below the knee is unknown but the accelerators that produce them will also produce high energy gamma-rays. TeV and GeV gamma-rays originating in the star-forming region called the Cygnus Cocoon have been detected by the HAWC Observatory and Fermi-LAT. Gamma-ray emission alone cannot unambiguously discriminate between freshly accelerated relativistic protons and electrons; however, relativistic electrons will also produce synchrotron radiation which can be used to identify the source particle. We present Swift-XRT observations of the Cygnus Cocoon and preliminary results of a search for a population of relativistic electrons. These observations are expected to detect synchrotron emission from relativistic electrons if they are present or place a strong upper limit on leptonic emission models. If synchrotron emission is ruled out, then the Cygnus Cocoon would be confirmed as a new type of PeV proton accelerator.

Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
