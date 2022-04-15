Skip to main content
Abstract
Published on Apr 01, 2022

A One-Off Fast Radio Burst Localized to its Host Galaxy using VLBI with CHIME/FRB

Presentation #111.06 in the session “Time Domain Astrophysics (Poster)”.

by Calvin Leung and CHIME/FRB Collaboration
Published onApr 01, 2022
Localizing FRBs is the key to understanding their origins and unlocking their full potential as probes of cosmology. We report on the first VLBI localization of an apparently non-repeating FRB (FRB 20210603A) to its host galaxy using a 3000+ kilometer VLBI network consisting of CHIME, the 10m dish at Algonquin Radio Observatory (Cassanelli+2021), and the TONE interferometer at Green Bank Observatory (Sanghavi+in prep). This demonstrates the viability of wide field VLBI at sub-GHz frequencies on FRBs. It also serves as a proof-of-concept for CHIME/FRB Outriggers, which will localize thousands of FRBs to their host galaxies with ~50 milliarcsecond precision.

Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
