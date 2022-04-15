A One-Off Fast Radio Burst Localized to its Host Galaxy using VLBI with CHIME/FRB

Localizing FRBs is the key to understanding their origins and unlocking their full potential as probes of cosmology. We report on the first VLBI localization of an apparently non-repeating FRB (FRB 20210603A) to its host galaxy using a 3000+ kilometer VLBI network consisting of CHIME, the 10m dish at Algonquin Radio Observatory (Cassanelli+2021), and the TONE interferometer at Green Bank Observatory (Sanghavi+in prep). This demonstrates the viability of wide field VLBI at sub-GHz frequencies on FRBs. It also serves as a proof-of-concept for CHIME/FRB Outriggers, which will localize thousands of FRBs to their host galaxies with ~50 milliarcsecond precision.